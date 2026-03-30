Akhilesh Yadav pitches women welfare, farmer compensation at Dadri rally ahead of 2027 UP polls

LUCKNOW: Launching his party’s campaign for the crucial battle for Lucknow in 2027 from Dadri in Noida through the “Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally”, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, during his 55-minute speech, made a fervent pitch woven around farmers, women, and unemployment on Sunday.

While promising Rs 40,000 per month to women, the SP chief made a commitment to farmers by offering them market-rate compensation for land acquisition in a bid to lure nearly three crore farmers across the western districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides looking to bridge the Hindu-Muslim divide, Akhilesh tried to consolidate Gujjar and Muslim voters in the region and therefore chose the Mihirbhoj Degree College premises for the rally.

Moreover, the party ensured that leaders from different communities -Kairana MP Iqra Hasan (Muslim), Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik (Jat), Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman (Dalit), Sardhana MLA Atul Pradhan (Gurjar), and Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey (Brahmin) - addressed the rally and appealed to their respective communities to support the SP and make Yadav the chief minister in 2027.

Experts consider the site for his rally a strategic outreach to connect with sections of the Gujjar community, who regard Mihir Bhoj as a significant figure.

Despite the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, exiting the alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP performed well in several constituencies, including Muzaffarnagar and Kairana.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, of the 136 seats across western UP, the SP-RLD alliance had won 43 seats, while BJP candidates were successful in 93 seats.

Political experts feel that choosing a rally site in a Gujjar-dominated region indicated the party’s push to expand its base in western UP while attempting to rebuild alliances among communities that drifted apart after the Muzaffarnagar communal riots in 2013.