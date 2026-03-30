UP man beheads ice-cream seller in Barabanki; arrested

LUCKNOW: A man allegedly beheaded an ice-cream seller for calling out loudly in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Sunday.

The killer allegedly slit the victim’s throat before beheading him and then carried the severed head to his house and tried to burn it in the stove, said the police sources.

The accused was identified as Shankar Yadav (50), a resident of Parsawal village in the district. Sources claimed that the ice-cream seller, identified as Babloo Rajbhar also hailed from the same village.

Babloo was selling ice-cream while calling out loudly. Yadav objected to it and asked him not to shout but the latter continued doing so. In an infuriated state, Yadav picked up an axe from his house and allegedly hit Babloo several times severing his head in full public view. Shocked passersby, who witnessed the incident, could not gather courage to stop him, said the local sources.

The sources added that Yadav carried the severed head home and allegedly tried to burn it.

Police authorities deployed a large contingent in the village following the direction of Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya. Officers cordoned off the area and went to Shankar Yadav's house. When the team entered, they found the accused inside, continuing to cook, with Bablu's severed head lying nearby. The police team immediately arrested him, seized the murder weapon and recovered the severed head from the house.

Babloo was the eldest of three brothers. He had been supporting his family by selling ice cream and doing manual labour. Babloo has left behind his wife and two young children.

Sources said that Yadav was a habitual offender and had earlier been arrested in connection with a number of criminal cases. Police said that he appeared to be of an unstable mind. A police official said in Barabanki that a case was registered and investigations were on.