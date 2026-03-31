Fierce contest for downfall between rupee and BJP's image: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said there is a fierce competition between the rupee and the BJP's image to fall lower.

The leader of the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha also said that as cases of alleged corruption and misconduct involving BJP leaders and their associates continue to come to light, the party's image is worsening.

Yadav's attack came a day after the rupee breached the 95 USD-mark in intra-day trade before regaining some lost ground to settle at 94.70 against the greenback, as the Iran war escalation jolted global markets, fuelling rupee volatility and risk-off sentiment.