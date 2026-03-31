UP STF arrests Bihar cleric for objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested Maulana Abdul Salim Chaturvedi, a Bihar-based Muslim cleric, from Purnia district for making inflammatory and objectionable remarks against the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the month of Ramadan.
The cleric, a resident of Jokihat in Araria district of Bihar, was detained from his hometown by the STF and brought to Uttar Pradesh.
Maulana Abdul Salim Chaturvedi, who used abusive words against the Chief Minister’s mother, was sent to Bahraich jail on Tuesday afternoon. City Magistrate Rajesh confirmed this.
After about 30 minutes of questioning at the police station, police took him to jail. During this time, the Maulana was seen limping and walking with a bend. Police personnel were seen supporting him. He was wearing a mask.
A video has emerged after the Maulana’s arrest in which he is seen apologising with folded hands. He is heard saying that during the speech, some objectionable things came out of his mouth and it should not have happened. “For this, I sincerely apologise to the CM and his mother,” the Maulana is seen as saying.
Bihar’s Amour seat MLA Akhtar-ul-Iman confirmed the arrest, stating that the STF informed him that the Maulana was taken into custody under due legal process.
The controversy stemmed from remarks made by the Maulana during a religious gathering in Bihar in the month of Ramadan. A video of the speech surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage.
Following the incident, Hindu organisations and members of the BJP demanded action against the cleric. A case was subsequently registered against him in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.
Complaints were filed against the Maulana in several districts, including Balrampur and Bahraich. On March 8, Ajit Pratap Singh, district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s legal cell, filed a case at Bahraich Kotwali. Police had brought him for questioning in this case.
According to Akhtar-ul-Iman, local police authorities in Bihar initially said they had no information about the development. Later, STF officials confirmed that the arrest was carried out lawfully and that the cleric was being taken for further legal action.
In response to the allegations, Maulana Abdul Salim released a video statement claiming that his remarks had been selectively edited and taken out of context. He alleged that the viral clip misrepresented his speech and was circulated to malign his image. His supporters have called for an impartial investigation into the matter.
He added that he made a mistake and assured that such a mistake would not happen again in the future. He appealed to people not to say anything in speeches that would hurt the sentiments of any person or religion and spoil the atmosphere of society.