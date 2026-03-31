UP STF arrests Bihar cleric for objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested Maulana Abdul Salim Chaturvedi, a Bihar-based Muslim cleric, from Purnia district for making inflammatory and objectionable remarks against the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the month of Ramadan.

The cleric, a resident of Jokihat in Araria district of Bihar, was detained from his hometown by the STF and brought to Uttar Pradesh.

Maulana Abdul Salim Chaturvedi, who used abusive words against the Chief Minister’s mother, was sent to Bahraich jail on Tuesday afternoon. City Magistrate Rajesh confirmed this.

After about 30 minutes of questioning at the police station, police took him to jail. During this time, the Maulana was seen limping and walking with a bend. Police personnel were seen supporting him. He was wearing a mask.

A video has emerged after the Maulana’s arrest in which he is seen apologising with folded hands. He is heard saying that during the speech, some objectionable things came out of his mouth and it should not have happened. “For this, I sincerely apologise to the CM and his mother,” the Maulana is seen as saying.

Bihar’s Amour seat MLA Akhtar-ul-Iman confirmed the arrest, stating that the STF informed him that the Maulana was taken into custody under due legal process.