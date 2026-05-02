Kashi Vishwanath temple trust introduces app-based darshan system

LUCKNOW: Making the darshan of the revered Jyotirlinga of Kashi Vishwanath possible for devotees, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has introduced an app-based darshan system.

With the intent to give devotees the best experience during their visit to the temple, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said that the Trust was continuously striving to provide devotees with the best facilities for safe, smooth, and accessible darshan of the Jyotirlinga.

"At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, there is already a system in place: People who book tickets online, whether for Sugam Darshan or for Mangala Aarti, are required to provide their Aadhaar card number. Under this arrangement, daily local devotees (residents of Kashi) are exempted. Their darshan time is already fixed from 4 am to 5 am, and they neither need to take a ticket nor provide any additional documents. They can enter by simply showing a local identity proof.”

He said that devotees from various linguistic and regional backgrounds throng the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham from across the country and abroad for darshan.

On many occasions, language and regional differences prevent them from having the desired ease of experience.

To improve this situation, the Trust introduced the new system. The CEO said that under the new system, certain basic details of devotees would be collected. The App-based darshan system was being developed for this purpose.