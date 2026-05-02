Kashi Vishwanath temple trust introduces app-based darshan system

LUCKNOW: Making the darshan of the revered Jyotirlinga of Kashi Vishwanath possible for devotees, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has introduced an app-based darshan system.
With the intent to give devotees the best experience during their visit to the temple, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said that the Trust was continuously striving to provide devotees with the best facilities for safe, smooth, and accessible darshan of the Jyotirlinga.
"At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, there is already a system in place: People who book tickets online, whether for Sugam Darshan or for Mangala Aarti, are required to provide their Aadhaar card number. Under this arrangement, daily local devotees (residents of Kashi) are exempted. Their darshan time is already fixed from 4 am to 5 am, and they neither need to take a ticket nor provide any additional documents. They can enter by simply showing a local identity proof.”
He said that devotees from various linguistic and regional backgrounds throng the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham from across the country and abroad for darshan.
On many occasions, language and regional differences prevent them from having the desired ease of experience.
To improve this situation, the Trust introduced the new system. The CEO said that under the new system, certain basic details of devotees would be collected. The App-based darshan system was being developed for this purpose.
The Aadhaar number and other details of all devotees who contact the Trust for Sugam Darshan, Abhishek, or other services would be registered.
He added that based on this data, a general regional and linguistic classification of devotees could be made.
As a result, trained personnel corresponding to various languages would be appointed to establish better coordination, enabling devotees to have a more comfortable and satisfactory experience.
Mishra said that the system was being implemented in a phased manner after Friday.
Additionally, this system would also be significant from a security perspective, as basic identity-related information of visitors would be kept secure for a limited period.
“However, this system is currently being implemented only for devotees visiting for specific requests or aarti, etc. The arrangement of free darshan for all devotees in general will continue as before without any change. The free darshan arrangement for Kashiwaasis through a special gate in the morning and evening will also remain unchanged,” said Mishra.
He said that the Trust expected cooperation and participation from all local and outstation devotees for the successful operation of this system.
Suggestions received from devotees were welcome and could be sent to the Trust's official website skvt.org or on the email ID.
“Incorporating the suggestions received, the Trust is committed to continuously making its systems more robust and excellent,” he said.