10-year-old killed in water tank collapse; two critical, two airlifted to safety in UP

SIDDHARTHNAGAR: A 10-year-old boy died and two others were critically injured after the staircase of a defunct water tank collapsed in Siddharthnagar district on Saturday, officials said, while two children stranded atop the structure were rescued early Sunday in a helicopter operation.

The deceased was identified as Siddharth (10), who was declared dead on arrival at a medical college. Two other boys, Golu (12) and Sunny (14), sustained critical injuries and were referred to Gorakhpur for treatment.

The incident occurred when five children climbed the nearly 30-year-old, unsafe water tank near the Kashiram Housing locality. While descending, the staircase suddenly gave way, causing three of them to fall.

The remaining two children, Pavan (14) and Shaban (12), were stranded on top and were rescued around 5.20 am on Sunday by an army helicopter requisitioned from Gorakhpur. The operation lasted about 15 minutes, officials said.

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate Shivasharanappa GN said aerial assistance was sought after overnight efforts to create an alternate access route were hampered by rain. He added that the helicopter was arranged following consultations with the Chief Minister’s Office and Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod.

Local corporator Satish Rastogi said the tank had been declared unsafe, but children often climbed it to shoot social media reels.