As Yamuna chokes, political heat rises in Mathura ahead of 2027 UP elections

The report also found extremely high concentrations of total and fecal coliform bacteria at all locations, indicating severe sewage contamination.

Experts said such conditions make the water unsafe for human consumption and even risky for bathing without proper treatment, while posing a threat to aquatic biodiversity, allowing only pollution-tolerant species to survive.

The findings further noted that the water quality has remained in Category 'D' - fit only for aquatic life - in December 2025, January 2026 and February 2026.

The report attributed the decline to untreated sewage discharge, increased human activity along the ghats and inadequate wastewater management systems.

Environmental activist and first petitioner in the Yamuna Action Plan, Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, blamed the "lacklustre attitude" of executing agencies despite multiple court orders and policies.

"One can see the toxic form on the other side of the Gokul Barrage on the Yamuna River," Chaturvedi said.

He added, "Industries like brass polishing and Todiya work use highly toxic chemicals like cyanide as a cleaning agent. The untreated water is then freely disposed of in the river."

"Sewage treatment plants are designed to treat sewage and not chemicals," he said, adding, "Treatment of chemical-laden river water with chlorine and alum, for drinking, is a futile practice, given both chlorine and alum's inability to treat chemicals."

Chaturvedi also demanded strict enforcement, saying no overflow should be allowed from sewage treatment plants where drains are connected to pumping stations.

Pollution Control Board official Pankaj Yadav said, "While the Yamuna water is fit for aquatic life, it is unfit for drinking without treatment. The foam on the other side of the Gokul barrage is primarily caused by detergents from domestic use. When water falls from a height, it forms foam. The formation depends on the temperature difference. Therefore, it is more visible in the winter."

He added that the department has organised a special drive to shut down 'todiya' units.