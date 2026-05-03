UP government faces urgent calls for action on dam safety as monsoon season approaches

Located in Maudaha tehsil along the Birma River—a tributary of the Yamuna—this earthen dam irrigates an area of 5,429 hectares. The dam has been experiencing persistent seepage, which increases the risk of piping (internal hollow erosion) and internal erosion, potentially leading to structural failure if the situation is not properly managed.

The NDSA issued the first show-cause notice on 3 March, followed by notices on 16 April and 21 April after representatives from the Uttar Pradesh government’s Irrigation Department failed to appear. On 28 April, two junior officers appeared before the NDSA without submitting any written replies or outlining a future course of action.

“We have given another 15-day deadline to establish responsibility and accountability or face action under the NDSA Act,” stated a senior officer close to the development.

In its latest letter, the NDSA demanded an explanation for the non-compliance, identification of responsible parties, information on steps taken to address the main dam safety issues, and an approved action plan with a timeline for corrective measures.

“The failure to respond to the original show-cause notice within the prescribed time reflects prima facie non-compliance with statutory obligations under the Act,” the NDSA states in its latest letter. The letter also emphasised that the dam safety issue is of serious public importance, involving potential risks to life and property, and requires urgent attention and accountability.