UP government faces urgent calls for action on dam safety as monsoon season approaches

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon season approaches, the Uttar Pradesh government is alarmingly neglecting a significant threat posed by the damaged Maudaha Dam in Hamirpur district. This inaction continues despite multiple reminders from the Central Government urging immediate mitigation measures before the formal start of the monsoon season in June. The New Indian Express (TNIE) has learned that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has issued four show-cause notices so far, but the state government has failed to submit a report regarding its non-compliance or to assign accountability for this critical issue.
The NDSA is preparing to take action for criminal negligence under Sections 41 and 42 of the Dam Safety Act if any loss of life occurs due to the dam’s damage during the coming monsoon season. The state’s chief engineer could face a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or even a two-year prison sentence if lives are lost as a result of the ongoing issues with the dam. This newspaper was the first to report on the dangers posed by seepage at the Maudaha Dam, which could lead to disaster if timely action is not taken.
Located in Maudaha tehsil along the Birma River—a tributary of the Yamuna—this earthen dam irrigates an area of 5,429 hectares. The dam has been experiencing persistent seepage, which increases the risk of piping (internal hollow erosion) and internal erosion, potentially leading to structural failure if the situation is not properly managed.
The NDSA issued the first show-cause notice on 3 March, followed by notices on 16 April and 21 April after representatives from the Uttar Pradesh government’s Irrigation Department failed to appear. On 28 April, two junior officers appeared before the NDSA without submitting any written replies or outlining a future course of action.
“We have given another 15-day deadline to establish responsibility and accountability or face action under the NDSA Act,” stated a senior officer close to the development.
In its latest letter, the NDSA demanded an explanation for the non-compliance, identification of responsible parties, information on steps taken to address the main dam safety issues, and an approved action plan with a timeline for corrective measures.
“The failure to respond to the original show-cause notice within the prescribed time reflects prima facie non-compliance with statutory obligations under the Act,” the NDSA states in its latest letter. The letter also emphasised that the dam safety issue is of serious public importance, involving potential risks to life and property, and requires urgent attention and accountability.
Meanwhile, TNIE has requested a response from Uttar Pradesh’s Irrigation and Water Resources Department. No response had been received till the report went to press.
Under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the authority oversees approximately 6,000 dams in India, many of which are old and at risk of causing disasters. As the dam’s owner, the state government is responsible for conducting comprehensive dam safety evaluations by independent experts and must take mandatory action to prepare emergency plans accordingly.
Previously, the NDSA issued show-cause notices to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh following dam failures that resulted in loss of property and lives during the last monsoon season. Regarding the damage to the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh, the state government denied any wrongdoing or non-compliance and assured the authority that it would fully follow NDSA recommendations to ensure dam safety before the upcoming monsoon. In response to the breach of the Lutti Dam in Chhattisgarh, the government attributed the issue to a slow and gradual suffusion process, which went unnoticed, as physical inspections over the past two years had reported no leakage or seepage.