UP police intensify search for gangster Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha, conduct raids at 61 locations

LUCKNOW: Speeding up the search for absconding Afsha Ansari, wife of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted raids at 61 locations linked to the mafia and detained 24 people for questioning.
Mukhtar’s house in Darjitola Yusufpur in Mohammadabad was also raided, where police said they received important clues about Afsha, who has evaded arrest for years despite a cash reward of Rs 50,000.
Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said the action continued through Sunday night, with 12 teams from five police stations formed to gather information on Afsha’s whereabouts.
The SP said premises of 61 family members, gang associates and supporters linked to the IS-191 Mukhtar Ansari gang were searched. He added that these individuals had faced cancellation of 91 arms licences in the past five years, and police were aware of where their weapons had been deposited or surrendered. A total of 24 people were taken to police stations for questioning.
Explaining the raids, Raja said police had noticed objectionable activities aimed at disturbing peace in several areas after the launch of 'Operation Vajra'. “During the same operation, the persons involved in those activities were identified, after which teams were formed to search the places of these 61 members and well-wishers of Mukhtar gang,” said the SP.
Families of those not found were warned to produce them for questioning and preparation of dossiers. “The dossiers will help us in combatting organised crime in future.”
Raja said police also questioned Mukhtar’s family members at his residence. He added that focus remained on tracing Afsha Ansari, who did not surrender despite being declared an absconder and carrying a reward even before Mukhtar’s death in Banda jail in March 2024.
Though Afsha was not found, Raja said police obtained vital clues and efforts were continuing to nab her. The action follows earlier crackdowns between 2019 and 2020 targeting the gang’s economic network and weapons. No major action had been reported since 2025 after Mukhtar’s death and the release of his MLA son Abbas Ansari on court orders.