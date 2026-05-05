UP police intensify search for gangster Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha, conduct raids at 61 locations

LUCKNOW: Speeding up the search for absconding Afsha Ansari, wife of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted raids at 61 locations linked to the mafia and detained 24 people for questioning.

Mukhtar’s house in Darjitola Yusufpur in Mohammadabad was also raided, where police said they received important clues about Afsha, who has evaded arrest for years despite a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said the action continued through Sunday night, with 12 teams from five police stations formed to gather information on Afsha’s whereabouts.

The SP said premises of 61 family members, gang associates and supporters linked to the IS-191 Mukhtar Ansari gang were searched. He added that these individuals had faced cancellation of 91 arms licences in the past five years, and police were aware of where their weapons had been deposited or surrendered. A total of 24 people were taken to police stations for questioning.