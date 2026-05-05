Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves new transfer policy, One District One Dish scheme

LUCKNOW: In a major policy decision impacting 1.6 million employees and officers, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has decided that transfers and postings of 2026-27 will take place only between May 5 and May 31.

According to UP Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, officers and employees who have completed three years in a district and seven years in a division will be subject to transfer. Couples in government service will be posted at the same location, while relief will be given to disabled employees and those suffering from serious illnesses. A total of 29 proposals were approved by the Cabinet on Monday.

Khanna said that under the policy, officers of Group A and B who have completed three years in a district or seven years in a division will be mandatorily shifted. Transfers will be capped at 20 per cent of cadre strength for Group A and B, and 10 per cent for Group C and D employees, with emphasis on online, merit-based processes.