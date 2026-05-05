Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves new transfer policy, One District One Dish scheme

LUCKNOW: In a major policy decision impacting 1.6 million employees and officers, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has decided that transfers and postings of 2026-27 will take place only between May 5 and May 31.
According to UP Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, officers and employees who have completed three years in a district and seven years in a division will be subject to transfer. Couples in government service will be posted at the same location, while relief will be given to disabled employees and those suffering from serious illnesses. A total of 29 proposals were approved by the Cabinet on Monday.
Khanna said that under the policy, officers of Group A and B who have completed three years in a district or seven years in a division will be mandatorily shifted. Transfers will be capped at 20 per cent of cadre strength for Group A and B, and 10 per cent for Group C and D employees, with emphasis on online, merit-based processes.
MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan said that the Cabinet approved the One District-One Dish scheme to give national and international recognition to a unique dish from each district.
“A unique dish from the district will be selected for the scheme. Efforts will be made to improve the packaging and quality. Along with developing a logo for the dish, it will also be branded. By training relevant traders and artisans, the dishes will be made available in various festivals and events. Along with increasing their production, a market will also be provided,” said the minister.
He said that UP has a distinct identity in traditional cuisine, citing examples such as Agra's Petha, Mathura's Peda, Gorakhpur's Litti Chokha, Meerut's Gajak, Jaunpur's Imarti, and Farrukhabad's Dalmoth. “Efforts will be made to increase revenue by giving those dishes a distinct identity at national and international levels,” he added.
A vendor conference will be organised in Lucknow to support the scheme, where food vendors, confectioners, universities, and technical institutions will participate. Investors will be given up to 25 per cent subsidy.
The Cabinet also approved the implementation of an e-summons system to speed up disposal of pending court cases. Delays often occurred due to summons not being served or accepted. The Uttar Pradesh E-Evidence Management Rules, Uttar Pradesh Electronic Summons Issuance and Service Rules 2026, and Community Service Guidelines 2026 were approved. Summons can now be issued via email and WhatsApp and will be considered authorised.
Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that high-tension lines of 765, 490, 220, and 132 KV pass through farmers’ fields in the state. While compensation provisions were introduced in 2018, farmers had raised concerns over low amounts. The government has now increased compensation. Farmers will receive double the circle rate for land within a one-metre radius of electricity towers, and up to 30 per cent of land value for power lines passing through fields.