Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting, murdering seven-year-old, killed in police encounter in UP

LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal who was accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old boy was killed in a police encounter in Hardoi district of central early on Wednesday morning.

The accused, identified as Mahnoor alias Shahnoor alias Mehnuddin, 29, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

According to police, Mahnoor was intercepted around 3 am in Babtamau, nearly 50 km from the city, when he allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Police retaliated, shooting him in the chest. He later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators said the accused had kidnapped the child while he was visiting an Urs fair with friends on May 3.

As per the police sources, victim’s father is a Hafiz and cleric at a local mosque and also runs a cosmetics shop. The child had gone to the fair after taking Rs 20 from his grandfather. When he did not return home until late at night, family members launched a search and lodged a missing-person complaint.

The victim’s family sources said that suddenly, the child’s father received a ransom call from Mahnoor demanding Rs 7 lakh for the boy’s release. Family members initially sought time to arrange the money but later informed the police instead of paying the ransom.

Preliminary investigation revealed that after the ransom was not paid, the child was sexually assaulted and murdered, and the body was buried in a sugarcane field.