Three held for stealing bones, skull from burning pyre for tantrik kriya in UP's Hapur

LUCKNOW: In a shockingly bizarre incident, a young man was arrested for stealing bones and a skull from a burning fire at a cremation ground in Hapur district of western UP.

As per the police sources, the man, under the influence of a ‘tantrik’ committed the theft to control his girlfriend.

However, his act was caught on CCTV and the district police arrested Aman, his friend, and tantrik Avdhesh Sharma on Tuesday.

Police found pictures of 50 men and women with the tantric.

The matter came to light when a student of class 12th died of an illness. His family performed the last rites. As soon as they left the ghat, Aman, along with his friend and the tantrik, reached there and gathered the bones from the pyre and started fleeing on a bike when people present there saw them.

People shouted and made noise, but the three fled. After this, the police were informed.

When the police scanned the CCTV footage, the matter was revealed. The case is from the Kotwali Dehat area.