10 injured as UP police conducts 8 encounters within 36 hours in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 10 people sustained bullet injuries as the Uttar Pradesh police conducted eight encounters in less than 36 hours in different parts of the Muzaffarnagar district, PTI reported on Thursday.

The encounter culminated in the arrest of 12 people, allegedly involved in cases related to robbery, dacoity, mobile snatching and animal theft, police said.

Ten of the arrested accused sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were admitted to the hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the encounters took place in Budhana, Mansurpur, City, New Mandi and Shahpur police station areas.

The arrestees have been identified as Shahrukh Shekhy, Manish, Shivam, Salman, Khushnaseeb, Amar, Guddu, Abhishek, Arshad and Momin, among others.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)