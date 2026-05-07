Allahabad HC defers hearing on plea seeking probe into Rahul Gandhi’s alleged disproportionate assets

LUCKNOW: In order to avoid an open court hearing while exercising utmost caution with documents attached to the case file, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on a plea seeking a probe into the alleged disproportionate assets (DA) of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, till May 12.

The division bench, comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Zafeer Ahmad, passed the order on a writ petition filed by Karnataka BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, while directing that the documents related to the case be kept in a sealed envelope.

The petitioner moved the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on April 25, 2026, and the bench took up the case for its first hearing on May 6, 2026.

Interestingly, both judges heard the matter in their chamber. After Wednesday’s hearing, they issued directions to seal the entire copy of the writ petition before them, and it was ordered to be kept in the custody of the Senior Registrar of the High Court.

The judges further directed the Senior Registrar to place the case file before the bench on May 12 at 2:15 pm for a further hearing in chambers.