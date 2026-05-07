Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking relief in case related to social media posts against PM, RSS

LUCKNOW: Dismissing a plea seeking for withdrawal of FIR and chargesheet filed over alleged 'questionable' social media posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, the Allahabad High Court claimed that the applicants’ posts amounted to a “deliberate and malicious attempt” to outrage religious feelings.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava was hearing a petition filed by one Jubair Ansari and others, who had sought to quash the case lodged against them in Sonbhadra district last year under Sections 353(2) (spreading false news or rumours encouraging violence/hatred based on religion), 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity based on religion), 3(5) (acts done with common intention), 352 (provoking breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Justice Srivastava in his order dated April 29, 2026 said that, on the face of it, the conduct of the applicant in depicting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Prime Minister appeared malicious.

According to the FIR, police had lodged the case against Sabbir Ansari, Jubair Ansari and Izahar Alam alleging they posted anti-national and objectionable posts against the PM with derogatory remarks.

The posts were shared and circulated from the Facebook account of a Pakistani YouTuber, it was alleged.

The petitioners, through their counsel Deepak Kumar Singh, Shishir Kumar and Vinanjay Kumar Patel, contended that no specific date and time of the alleged incident was mentioned in the FIR, which the police lodged with mala fide intention and ulterior motive.

They claimed that the FIR was vague and without substantial evidence. They insisted that it was a malicious intent to harass them. It was also submitted that the magistrate issued the summons taking cognisance of the chargesheet “in a mechanical manner without judicial inquiry”.