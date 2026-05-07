Hamirpur boat tragedy: Five bodies recovered, one still missing

LUCKNOW: Five bodies are recovered while the body of the child is still missing as search operations are going on after a boat carrying around nine passengers capsized in River Yamuna in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet on Wednesday evening.

As per the police sources, the boat was ferrying the villagers who were returning after collecting muskmelons and cucumbers from a river island.

The boat which overturned in Yamuna had nine people on board.

The boatman had managed to save three persons, but six others, one woman and five children, drowned. According to officials, a group of villagers had crossed the Yamuna river in a small boat to reach an island located in the middle of the river to pluck melons and cucumbers.

While returning at around 6 pm, the overloaded boat, carrying 10 persons including the boatman, reportedly overturned in deep waters in the midstream, throwing all passengers into the river.

The boatman, identified as Dheeru, managed to rescue three persons — Vishnu, Rinku and Parul — from drowning.

A massive rescue operation involving NDRF and Flood PAC teams with around 100 personnel is still on at the site of the mishap.

Officials said the river’s depth was making diving difficult, so boats were being moved in circular motion in hopes that water pressure may bring bodies to the surface. A net-based search operation is also on.