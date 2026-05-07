Two suspected ISI agents arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad

LUCKNOW: Two suspected agents of Pakistan's intelligence agency – ISI—were nabbed by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Daniyal Ashraf (23) from Barabanki and Krishna Mishra (20) from Kushinagar district, who are Class VIII dropouts, had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of potential targets in UP, Delhi and Maharashtra, and received payments through multiple bank accounts, investigators said.

Both were allegedly being handled by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti with the intent to execute attacks across the state, said the ATS sources.

According to a statement issued by UP DGP Headquarters, both suspects were arrested by ATS teams following intelligence inputs about a Pakistan-backed conspiracy to radicalise Indian youths through Instagram and other social media platforms and use them as sleeper cell operatives.

The outfits handling them were turning them into foot soldiers to carry out terror activities, the statement stated, to spread fear among people and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

As per the ATS officers, the recruitment and radicalisation process was being coordinated by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti along with associates Abid Jatt and Hammad, who allegedly maintained contact with the duo through social media platforms and encrypted calls.

Investigators claimed that videos, photographs, and location details of certain police stations and sensitive sites were shared by the suspects with their Pakistan-based handlers.

According to the ATS, digital evidence found on the mobile phones of the suspects included video call recordings, WhatsApp group conversations, voice notes, reconnaissance videos, and chats with foreign numbers allegedly linked to Pakistani operatives.