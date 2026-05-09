Two workers killed, one injured in compressor explosion at Ghaziabad factory

Two workers died, and another was seriously injured after a compressor exploded during routine testing at a factory in the Sahibabad industrial area of Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Amit Saxena said information about the blast at the factory under the Link Road police station area was received around 6 pm on Thursday.

The injured workers were identified as Imran (34), Tribhuvan (38), and Banke (25).

"Tribhuvan was taken to Max Hospital, while Imran and Banke were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Imran died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while Tribhuvan succumbed at Max Hospital.

Banke is undergoing treatment," Saxena said.

The police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

No case has been registered so far in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)