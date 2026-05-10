UP Cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey among six new ministers sworn in

Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet underwent another expansion with the induction of four new ministers and the elevation of two state ministers to independent charges on Sunday.

This is the second cabinet expansion since the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2022. The first cabinet expansion happened in March 2024.

In a swearing-in ceremony held at Jan Bhavan, former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and SP rebel Manoj Pandey were appointed as cabinet ministers.

State ministers Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar were elevated to the position of minister of state with independent charge.

Four new state ministers - Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Kailash Rajput - were sworn in.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers.

In the first cabinet expansion, alliance partner and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, along with RLD's Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar Sharma, and Dara Singh Chauhan - who returned to the BJP from the SP - were inducted.

With a total strength of 403 members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the maximum size of the council of ministers can be 60.

Before this expansion, there were 54 ministers, leaving six berths vacant.