Allahabad HC reprimands Prayagraj ADM for rejecting Muslim man’s application to convert to Hinduism

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court reprimanded an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for ordering unwarranted and repeated police inquiries under the UP's anti-conversion law against a Muslim man, who voluntarily converted to Hinduism.

The repeated inquiries were sought merely because a criminal case was lodged against the applicant by his father-in-law, who was apparently opposed to his daughter's marriage to the petitioner.

Later, the ADM rejected the petitioner's conversion application.

While directing that the order of ADM be kept in abeyance, the Allahabad HC directed the ADM to take a fresh decision on this issue.

For now, a division bench, comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Indrajeet Shukla, put the order passed by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Prayagraj, in abeyance, though which the ADM refused to confirm the declaration of the petitioner who voluntarily embraced 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The Court further directed the ADM concerned to pass an order afresh, taking a pragmatic view of the matter, considering the first two reports, favouring the petitioner, as well as the Court's own interaction with the petitioner and his wife.

In fact, petitioner Anil Pandit (earlier known as Mohammad Ahashan) is an Assistant Professor at an institute of the Allahabad University.

On January 12, 2022, he made a declaration under Section 8 of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, showing his intent to convert.

On February 11, 2022, the priest also gave declaratory information to the DM regarding the upcoming conversion ritual. Finally, the conversion rituals were performed at an Arya Samaj Temple on March 14, 2022.

Between 2022 and 2023, two police inquiry reports were submitted before the DM confirming that the conversion was voluntary and without undue influence.

However, despite these clear findings in the police reports, the ADM again asked the police to submit a further report in light of a criminal case registered against the petitioner by his wife's father, even though he was not in the picture at the time of the conversion.