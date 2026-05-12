SP MP booked over derogatory remarks, use of abusive language against PM Modi

LUCKNOW: A police case was registered against Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi in Mahoba district of Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday following his alleged derogatory remarks and use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case was lodged at City Kotwali police station following a complaint by BJP district media in-charge Satyendra Pratap Gupta.

Police said the FIR named the MP along with several unidentified supporters under serious sections linked to provocative and objectionable public statements.

Ajendra Singh Lodhi is a first-time MP from Mahoba and the son of former MLA Chandranarayan Singh Lodhi alias Bade Lallu, who represented the same constituency twice in 1969 and 1974.

Lodhi courted the controversy a day after reaching the Collectorate with party workers to submit a memorandum of 11 demands, including opposition to smart electricity meters and rising inflation.

SP district president Shobha Lal Yadav was also present during the protest. After handing over the memorandum to the DM, Lodhi, in an interaction with the media persons, launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister over his recent appeal for austerity measures to be adopted by the countrymen in the wake of the West Asia crisis.

While launching a tirade on the PM, Lodhi used indecent language on camera, the video of which is going viral on social media drawing wide spread condemnation and criticism from the users.

In the video, the SP MP is seen accusing the Centre of creating an “atmosphere of fear.” He questioned PM Modi’s foreign visits and remarks.

Ajendra Singh Lodhi is seen calling the PM ‘anti-national’ saying that he had never seen such a PM ever before.