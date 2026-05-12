UP police book Samajwadi Party leader over 'objectionable' remark against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh police has registerd an FIR against a leader of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly making 'objectionable' remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting in Kushinagar.

The FIR was registered on Monday against SP leader Rajesh Singh on the complaint of BJP leader Chandra Prakash Yadav.

The complaint alleged that during a public meeting organised on April 26 in support of SP candidate Avadhesh Singh for the Fazilnagar Nagar Panchayat chairperson bypoll, Rajesh Singh made objectionable remarks against the chief minister.

The complainant said that Adityanath is not only the chief minister of the state but also the Mahant of the Gorakshapeeth, with which crores of people are associated emotionally, and the remarks had hurt their sentiments, sources said.

The police said a purported video of the SP leader's speech has also gone viral on social media.

Patheorwa Station House Officer Dhirendra Rai said a case has been registered against the SP leader under various charges, including attempting to incite public sentiments, on the basis of the complaint.

He said video footage of the speech and other evidence are being examined and further action will be taken on the basis of the probe.

(With inputs from PTI)