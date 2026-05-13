Powerful storm, heavy rain lash several Uttar Pradesh districts, leaving 21 dead

At least 21 people were killed on Wednesday after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain caused widespread damage in the Bhadohi, Budaun, Fatehpur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Officials said at least nine people died in Fatehpur, six in Bhadohi, five in Budaun and one in Sonbhadra district.

In Bhadohi, Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said reports were coming in from several areas about uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged houses.

He said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties as mobile networks were disrupted due to the storm.

Maurya said sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, other district officials and police personnel were carrying out inspections and relief work across all three tehsils of the district. "So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise," he said.

The official said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear only after detailed reports are received.

In Fatehpur, nine people were killed and 16 injured in storm-related incidents.

Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said, "Eight persons, including five women, were killed in Khaga tehsil, in Sadar tehsil, one woman was killed due to a house wall collapse. A total of nine deaths have been reported in storm-related incidents, while 16 people were injured."

In Budaun, five people, including two minor girls, were killed and as many injured in separate incidents caused by a severe dust storm and rain.