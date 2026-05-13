Three killed, nine injured after vehicle carrying wedding guests overturns in UP’s Sonbhadra

SONBHADRA: A wedding celebration turned tragic after a pickup vehicle carrying guests overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, leaving three people dead and nine others injured, police said on Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Runwal said the accident occurred late on Tuesday night near Kathar village in the Rampur Barkonia police station area.
A wedding procession travelling from the Madihan area of neighbouring Mirzapur to Sonbhadra met with the accident after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Twelve people were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Rajan Gond (20), Ajay Gond (18) and Vinod Gond (35) dead during treatment. All three were residents of Madihan.
Police said two of the injured were referred to a hospital in Varanasi after their condition became critical, while the remaining victims are undergoing treatment.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials added.
(With inputs from PTI)