Three killed, nine injured after vehicle carrying wedding guests overturns in UP’s Sonbhadra

SONBHADRA: A wedding celebration turned tragic after a pickup vehicle carrying guests overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, leaving three people dead and nine others injured, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Runwal said the accident occurred late on Tuesday night near Kathar village in the Rampur Barkonia police station area.

A wedding procession travelling from the Madihan area of neighbouring Mirzapur to Sonbhadra met with the accident after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.