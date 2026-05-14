Allahabad HC seeks replies from CBI, ED, SFIO on plea alleging disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sought responses from multiple central agencies including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress MP from Raebareli and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The court directed both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), along with other departments concerned, to file their replies verifying the allegations levelled against Gandhi within eight weeks in a complaint submitted by Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir. The court posted the matter for next hearing on July 20.

The division bench, comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Zafeer Ahmad, passed the order on Tuesday on a criminal writ petition moved by Shishir.

During the in-Chamber hearing, counsel for the CBI informed the Court that the agency had received the petitioner's complaint and would file a response within 8 weeks.