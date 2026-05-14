Prateek Yadav cremated in Lucknow amid massive turnout; Akhilesh, family and leaders pay last respects

The mortal remains of Prateek Yadav, younger stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were consigned to flames in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, with family members and thousands of supporters gathering to bid him a final farewell.

The last rites were performed by his father-in-law Arvind Singh Bisht, who lit the funeral pyre and was seen wiping away tears before offering his final tribute. Akhilesh Yadav also paid his respects by placing wood on the pyre and bowing before his brother for the last time.

Prateek Yadav’s wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, along with their two daughters, attended the cremation ground and participated in the rituals. SP MP Aditya Yadav also shouldered the bier during the funeral procession.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several senior BJP leaders were present at the cremation ground to pay their respects.

Earlier in the day, the funeral procession witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of supporters of both the SP and BJP accompanying the cortege and raising slogans of “Prateek Yadav Amar Rahe”.