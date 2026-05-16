Fuel price hike will hurt poor and middle class: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday criticised the Centre’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre, saying the move would deepen the burden on poor and middle-class families already struggling with rising inflation.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the hike in fuel prices would adversely affect millions of people, including farmers, labourers and the middle class, at a time when the prices of essential commodities continue to soar. She urged the government to take immediate steps to rein in inflation and provide relief to the public.

Mayawati also expressed concern over the widespread damage and loss of life caused by recent storms in Uttar Pradesh. She appealed to the state government to extend generous assistance and compensation to the affected families.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections.

Mayawati further said, "In light of the massive devastation to life and property caused by severe storms across several parts of Uttar Pradesh recently, the state government should come forward with utmost generosity to extend every possible assistance to the affected individuals and families, enabling them to piece together their shattered lives and make a fresh start."

At least 111 people were killed and 72 injured after a strong storm and heavy rain pounded several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, uprooting trees and damaging houses, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)