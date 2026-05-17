Mass death of Himalayan griffon vultures: Lab report flags use of lethal levels of highly toxic 'Furadan' pesticide

A month after carcasses of as many as 25 Himalayan griffon vultures were found near the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri, the scientists at Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) have identified the highly toxic 'carbofuran' pesticide as the reason behind the deaths.

On April 7, carcasses of vultures and dogs were recovered from fields near Semrai village under the Bhira range of the Dudhwa reserve buffer zone.

According to the IVRI lab report, toxicological analysis of the carcasses, besides rice samples collected from the spot, confirmed lethal levels of 'carbofuran', a highly-potent pesticide locally known as 'Furadan'.

Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, who had herself suspected secondary poisoning to be the cause of the vulture deaths during field examination, confirmed the findings of the IVRI report and said "the lab analysis by IVRI has confirmed our initial suspicions."

"Carbofuran, a highly toxic pesticide, was found in the viscera of samples and the same was described to be the cause of vultures' death," she said.

Dr Daya Shankar, veterinary expert of North Kheri, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, citing the IVRI report, said, "The lab report has confirmed carbofuran poisoning to be the reason behind the vulture deaths."