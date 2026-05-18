24-year-old woman dies by suspected suicide over alleged dowry harassment; husband, father-in-law arrested

A 24-year-old woman died by suspected suicide on Sunday, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh, a complaint was received at Ecotech-3 police station regarding the death of Deepika, who got married around one-and-a-half years ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.

"On Sunday night, Deepika died after jumping from the roof, allegedly driven to despair due to dowry harassment," the officer said.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

Police said the woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident comes months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)