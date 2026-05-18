NIA chargesheets five juveniles for helping Pakistan-based terrorists to install spy cameras in UP

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charges against five juveniles accused of helping Pakistan-based terrorists install spy cameras at sensitive railway locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The juveniles in conflict with the law are among 21 accused arrested in the case, which was originally registered by Ghaziabad local police in March 2026.

The NIA filed its investigation report before the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The federal probing agency found that the five had conspired with other accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists in obtaining photographs, videos and precise GPS coordinates of sensitive installations, to endanger India's sovereignty and security," the agency said.

"The juveniles had illegally accessed prohibited areas of vital importance, helped install solar-powered spy cameras, and transmitted geo-tagged images and videos to suspected Pakistan-based handlers," according to the NIA.

They also allegedly facilitated the procurement of Indian SIM cards for use in carrying out terror activities on Indian soil.

"Investigation against the remaining accused and other suspects in the case is continuing," the agency said.

It is alleged that the spy cameras were fixed about 20ft high on platform poles to capture three to four platforms and the movement of trains.

The local police had stated that there was also a plan to install similar cameras at 50 more locations from Delhi to Kashmir to gather sensitive military information.