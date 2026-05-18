UP Police neutralised 289 criminals in encounters, arrested 34,253 in past nine years: Report

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government has been taking continuous action against crime and criminals across the state neutralizing 289 dreaded criminals in police encounters during the last nine years.

Releasing the figures, the official spokesman said that during the last nine years, the police conducted a total of 17,043 encounter operations in which 34,253 criminals were arrested.

A total of 11,834 criminals were injured in the action and 18 policemen were martyred and 1,852 police personnel were injured while fighting criminals.

The spokespersons added that the highest number of encounters were recorded in Meerut Zone, where police carried out 4,813 operations arresting 8,921 criminals while injuring 3,513 criminals.

At the same time, 97 notorious criminals were killed on the spot in exchange of fire with the cops. During operations in Meerut Zone, 477 policemen were injured while two policemen were martyred in the line of duty.

Similarly, Varanasi Zone, which ranked second, had 1,292 police encounters in which 2,426 criminals were arrested while 29 criminals were neutralised.

During this period, 907 criminals and 104 policemen were injured. Agra Zone ranks third in the entire state in police operations against criminals. Here, 2,494 encounter were carried out in which 5,845 criminals were arrested.