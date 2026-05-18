UP Police neutralised 289 criminals in encounters, arrested 34,253 in past nine years: Report

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government has been taking continuous action against crime and criminals across the state neutralizing 289 dreaded criminals in police encounters during the last nine years.
Releasing the figures, the official spokesman said that during the last nine years, the police conducted a total of 17,043 encounter operations in which 34,253 criminals were arrested.
A total of 11,834 criminals were injured in the action and 18 policemen were martyred and 1,852 police personnel were injured while fighting criminals.
The spokespersons added that the highest number of encounters were recorded in Meerut Zone, where police carried out 4,813 operations arresting 8,921 criminals while injuring 3,513 criminals.
At the same time, 97 notorious criminals were killed on the spot in exchange of fire with the cops. During operations in Meerut Zone, 477 policemen were injured while two policemen were martyred in the line of duty.
Similarly, Varanasi Zone, which ranked second, had 1,292 police encounters in which 2,426 criminals were arrested while 29 criminals were neutralised.
During this period, 907 criminals and 104 policemen were injured. Agra Zone ranks third in the entire state in police operations against criminals. Here, 2,494 encounter were carried out in which 5,845 criminals were arrested.
During this period, 968 criminals were injured while 24 criminals were neutralised. A total of 62 policemen were injured in the operations. According to figures, 21 dreaded criminals were killed during 2,222 police encounters in Bareilly Zone, while 20 criminals were killed during 971 encounters in Lucknow Zone. In Kanpur Zone, 12 criminals were killed in 791 encounters. In all, 11 criminals were killed in 643 encounters in Prayagraj Zone, however, 8 criminals were neutralised during 699 encounters in Gorakhpur Zone. In Ghaziabad Commissionerate, 18 criminals were killed in 789 encounters, the highest among all Commissionerate while 12 criminals were killed in 147 encounters in Lucknow Commissionerate.
Similarly, 10 criminals were neutralised in 489 encounters in Agra Commissionerate, 9 in 1,144 encounters in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 8 in 146 encounters in Varanasi Commissionerate, 6 in 150 encounters in Prayagraj Commissionerate and 4 criminals were neutralised in 253 encounters in Kanpur Commissionerate.
Under the Yogi government's zero-tolerance policy, the police launched strict action against organised crime, mafia networks and extortion. Along with encounters, provisions related to property attachment, action under the Gangster Act and laws like the NSA were implemented effectively.
Under the Yogi government's ‘zero tolerance’ policy in Uttar Pradesh, this nine-year campaign against criminals has not only reflected in figures but has also succeeded in establishing the rule of law on the ground.