Yogi cabinet approves dedicated Backward Class Commission for OBC reservation in rural local bodies

LUCKNOW: In a significant decision, Yogi Adityanath Cabinet gave its approval to the constitution of the “Uttar Pradesh State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Class Commission” for determining reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state’s three-tier rural local bodies.
The commission which was approved by the state cabinet in compliance with Supreme Court orders, is mandated to submit its report within six months.
It will conduct a contemporary and empirical study of the social and political backwardness of backward classes for providing reservation to them in Panchayat elections.
Sharing the details about the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held here on Monday, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar stated: "In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government has approved the formation of the 'Uttar Pradesh State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Class Commission' for providing reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the three-tier Panchayat elections.
Khanna added the commission had the mandate to conduct a contemporary and empirical study of the status of backward classes in the state, their population, social representation, and participation in Panchayats, and the report, comprising the recommendations of the commission for determining proportionate reservation, would have to be submitted within the next six months.
The Finance Minister stated that the provisions for reservation in Panchayats already existed under the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1947 and the Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Act, 1961. Reservation for backward classes should not exceed 27 per cent of the total posts, and if updated population data was not available, figures may be determined through surveys, he said.
The commission will study data with the objective of determining reservation for the OBC category in Gram Panchayats, Kshettra Panchayats, and Zila Panchayats across the state and would recommend proportionate reservation body-wise. Based on these recommendations, the reservation system for the upcoming Panchayat elections would be implemented.
According to the decision taken by the cabinet, the commission would have five members nominated by the state government. One of the members would be a retired judge of the High Court, who would head the commission. Individuals having knowledge and experience in matters related to backward classes would be appointed as the members of the proposed commission.
The government spokesman clarified that under Article 243-D of the Constitution and the relevant provisions of the concerned Acts, reservation was provided in Panchayats to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes.
Reservation for backward classes should not exceed 27 percent of the total posts. Final determination of reservation in Panchayats would be made on the basis of the commission’s report and its recommendations.