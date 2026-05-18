Yogi cabinet approves dedicated Backward Class Commission for OBC reservation in rural local bodies

LUCKNOW: In a significant decision, Yogi Adityanath Cabinet gave its approval to the constitution of the “Uttar Pradesh State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Class Commission” for determining reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state’s three-tier rural local bodies.

The commission which was approved by the state cabinet in compliance with Supreme Court orders, is mandated to submit its report within six months.

It will conduct a contemporary and empirical study of the social and political backwardness of backward classes for providing reservation to them in Panchayat elections.

Sharing the details about the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held here on Monday, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar stated: "In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government has approved the formation of the 'Uttar Pradesh State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Class Commission' for providing reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the three-tier Panchayat elections.

Khanna added the commission had the mandate to conduct a contemporary and empirical study of the status of backward classes in the state, their population, social representation, and participation in Panchayats, and the report, comprising the recommendations of the commission for determining proportionate reservation, would have to be submitted within the next six months.