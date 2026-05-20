FIR filed over social media posts claiming UP minister A K Sharma travelled with 27-vehicle convoy

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly spreading misleading information on social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma travelled with a 27-vehicle convoy during his recent visit to Bhadohi district, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police, the FIR was registered at the Gyanpur Kotwali police station on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by area Lekhpal Harikesh.
The case has been lodged under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.
SP Abhinav Tyagi said the posts, circulated on various social media platforms under the title "Baat Khari Hai" (It's true), claimed that the Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister, who is also the Bhadohi district in-charge minister, was travelling with a convoy of 27 vehicles.
Tyagi said Sharma visited Bhadohi on May 15 after the storm and rain-related incidents in the district that claimed 16 lives here and left several others injured.
During the visit, the minister reviewed the damage caused by the storm and handed over compensation cheques to the families of the deceased at the revenue guest house, the SP said.
He added that the minister was accompanied by only three vehicles during the visit.
Police alleged that the viral social media posts were intended to tarnish the image of the government and administration and mislead the public.
Tyagi said SHO Anjani Kumar Rai has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.
The minister's visit came at a time when several politicians and bureaucrats have adopted fuel-saving measures in line with the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut down the use of petrol and diesel, among other expenses, for which the country depends on foreign imports. The appeal came in view of ongoing conflicts in West Asia and other parts of the world.
(With inputs from PTI)