FIR filed over social media posts claiming UP minister A K Sharma travelled with 27-vehicle convoy

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly spreading misleading information on social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma travelled with a 27-vehicle convoy during his recent visit to Bhadohi district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the FIR was registered at the Gyanpur Kotwali police station on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by area Lekhpal Harikesh.

The case has been lodged under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

SP Abhinav Tyagi said the posts, circulated on various social media platforms under the title "Baat Khari Hai" (It's true), claimed that the Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister, who is also the Bhadohi district in-charge minister, was travelling with a convoy of 27 vehicles.

Tyagi said Sharma visited Bhadohi on May 15 after the storm and rain-related incidents in the district that claimed 16 lives here and left several others injured.