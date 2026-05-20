Mahoba horror: NEET aspirant abducted, tortured, gang-raped in captivity for 16 days

LUCKNOW: A 25-year-old NEET aspirant staying in Mahoba district in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted, drugged, tortured, and gang-raped for 16 days in captivity before being rescued by police from Prayagraj on May 16.
According to police sources, the victim was allegedly abducted on April 30 while returning from a library. While three accused have been arrested, efforts are underway to apprehend others involved in the case.
According to Mahoba ASP Vandana Singh, the victim’s mother filed a missing person complaint on May 1.
Sources claimed that, following the intervention of higher authorities, a case was registered against the accused, Mohit Srivas, Ankit Srivas, and Santramon May 7.
After the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Mahoba police formed four teams to trace the victim and tracked her to Prayagraj, where she was rescued in a police operation on May 16.
Police authorities said the victim belongs to Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for NEET in Mahoba. She had been staying in a rented room there.
According to police sources, the three accused allegedly abducted the victim, drugged her in a car, and repeatedly assaulted her. They also allegedly clicked photographs and recorded videos of her.
Police authorities said her body bore cigarette burn marks and knife injuries.
According to the complaint submitted by her mother, the victim was returning to her room from Vedansh Library, located near the bypass road in Mahoba, when some car-borne individuals allegedly dragged her into a vehicle and drove away.
The complaint further stated that the same individuals had allegedly harassed the victim in November 2024, following which a case was registered against them in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused had allegedly threatened the victim with abduction and gang rape at the time.
According to the victim’s statement, she was injected with sedatives in the car after being abducted by Mohit Srivas and Ankit Srivas, who belonged to her village in Madhya Pradesh.
In her statement recorded before the court, the victim alleged that the accused took her to Prayagraj on May 13 and forced her into marriage with Mohit. She alleged that they sexually assaulted her, tied her abdomen, inflicted knife injuries on her hand, and burned her with cigarette butts. When she resisted, they allegedly threatened to kill her brother.
She also said she missed her NEET examination while being held captive.
According to ASP Vandana Singh, the victim was produced before the court for the recording of her statement, based on which more names have surfaced in the case.
“So far, three accused have been arrested, and they will soon be produced before the court. Four police teams have been formed to arrest others involved in the crime, and an investigation into the incident is underway,” the ASP said.