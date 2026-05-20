Mahoba horror: NEET aspirant abducted, tortured, gang-raped in captivity for 16 days

LUCKNOW: A 25-year-old NEET aspirant staying in Mahoba district in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted, drugged, tortured, and gang-raped for 16 days in captivity before being rescued by police from Prayagraj on May 16.

According to police sources, the victim was allegedly abducted on April 30 while returning from a library. While three accused have been arrested, efforts are underway to apprehend others involved in the case.

According to Mahoba ASP Vandana Singh, the victim’s mother filed a missing person complaint on May 1.

Sources claimed that, following the intervention of higher authorities, a case was registered against the accused, Mohit Srivas, Ankit Srivas, and Santramon May 7.

After the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Mahoba police formed four teams to trace the victim and tracked her to Prayagraj, where she was rescued in a police operation on May 16.

Police authorities said the victim belongs to Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for NEET in Mahoba. She had been staying in a rented room there.

According to police sources, the three accused allegedly abducted the victim, drugged her in a car, and repeatedly assaulted her. They also allegedly clicked photographs and recorded videos of her.

Police authorities said her body bore cigarette burn marks and knife injuries.