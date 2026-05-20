UP Congress serves notices to two Dalit leaders over outreach to Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Amid growing political buzz in Uttar Pradesh, two senior Dalit leaders of the Indian National Congress were served show-cause notices after they allegedly led a delegation of party leaders to the Lucknow residence of Mayawati on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the delegation, which included Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia and Congress Scheduled Caste Department national chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam, was denied an audience with the BSP chief and returned without meeting her.

The UP Congress leadership, reportedly upset over the unauthorised visit, issued show-cause notices to both leaders while describing the visit as a personal attempt to enquire about Mayawati’s health.

The development came at a time when Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was in Rae Bareli for two Dalit outreach programmes, including a “Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha” and the inauguration of a statue of freedom fighter Veera Pasi.

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande and UP Congress chief Ajay Rai clarified that the delegation had no authorisation from the party, prompting the issuance of notices seeking explanations from the leaders.

Denying any political motive behind the visit, Tanuj Punia, son of senior Congress leader P. L. Punia, said the issue of Mayawati’s health had come up during a meeting of the party’s SC cell. He said he and Rajendra Pal Gautam decided to visit her residence as it was located close to the Congress office.

Punia said the delegation failed to meet Mayawati because they had not informed BSP leaders in advance.

Political observers, however, see the episode as a reflection of unease within sections of the Congress over its alliance with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Despite assurances from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav about continuing the alliance, some Congress leaders are reportedly concerned about the number of seats the SP may allocate to the party. Differences between the two allies have also surfaced repeatedly on various issues.

According to political analysts, a section within the Congress has started exploring alternative alignments, including a possible understanding with the Bahujan Samaj Party, to strengthen its position against the BJP on issues related to the Constitution, Dalits and minorities.

The same section also believes that an alliance with the BSP could help consolidate Dalit votes in favour of the opposition across the country.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-SP alliance had made gains in Uttar Pradesh by campaigning around the issue of protecting the Constitution and Dalit rights against the BJP.

Mayawati, however, has repeatedly ruled out alliances with other parties, maintaining that the BSP gained little from its 2019 alliance with the Samajwadi Party. She has argued that while the BSP’s Dalit vote transferred to its ally, the reverse did not happen in adequate measure.