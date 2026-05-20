UP govt to enact law against manufacturing, sale, use of Chinese kite string

LUCKNOW: In response to the strict stance taken by Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on the issue of the ongoing use of dangerous Chinese manjha (kite string) in Uttar Pradesh, the state government informed the court that it was drafting a new law to curb the manufacture, sale, and use of dangerous kite strings.

The proposed legislation is likely to be named as the Uttar Pradesh Deadly Manjha (Manufacturing, Sale and Use Prohibition) Act.

The government also told the court that compensation would be provided to people affected by Chinese manjha incidents.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the division bench, comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjeev Shukla, said the matter was directly linked to the right to life and stressed that mere paperwork would not be enough; visible action on the ground was necessary.

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 13, 2026.

However, the state government said that the proposed law aimed at imposing a strict ban on Chinese manjha and glass-coated kite strings.

At present, the proposal is in the drafting and deliberation stage. The sale of Chinese kite string is already completely banned in Uttar Pradesh, but authorities admitted that it continued to be sold illegally.

The court was informed that while traditional Indian kite strings were made from normal thread, Chinese manjha was manufactured using nylon mixed with metallic, glass and iron powder to make it sharper and stronger.