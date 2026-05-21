Semi-naked dacoits rob multiple homes in a night in UP's Budaun; police form five teams to hunt

A group of dacoits clad only in undergarments allegedly carried out multiple robberies in Mustafabad and Sithauli villages, holding families hostage and beating women for cooking chicken, police said on Thursday.

Armed intruders reportedly scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and held his family hostage.

When resisted, they assaulted the inmates, critically injuring six people, and decamped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver, and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

The injured were referred to the district hospital.

According to the police, the robbers beat women also for keeping a chicken dish at home, and told them to eat only vegetables.

The bandits then targeted four more houses in Sithauli, stealing ornaments and cash.

Local authorities swung into action only late in the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action.

Sahni said five teams had been deployed to investigate the robberies.

Earlier in the month, another gang with a similar minimalist style of clothing and modus operandi struck a residential area in Delhi.