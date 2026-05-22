300 booked for violent clashes during Dalit wedding procession in Mathura

MATHURA: Police booked over 300 individuals, including 41 named accused from both sides, in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during a Dalit wedding procession here on May 20, officials said on Friday.

Police separately filed a case over an alleged attack on policemen, naming 15 people and booking 50 unidentified persons.

The incident took place in Narhauli village under the Highway police station area when a wedding procession from Bharna Kalan village in the Govardhan area arrived for the marriage of Lakshmi and Poonam, daughters of Bhagwan Das, to Ashok and Kuldeep, sons of Nemichand.

According to allegations, stones were hurled at the procession when it entered an upper-caste locality during the wedding ceremony, triggering clashes.

However, the other side claimed the dispute escalated after some members of the procession allegedly played songs containing caste-based derogatory remarks and used objectionable language.

They alleged that when residents objected, members of the procession assaulted them and entered houses to vandalise property.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the crime branch is probing the incident.

Highway Police Station SHO Shailendra Singh said Radha, daughter-in-law of the injured elderly woman Shanti alias Santoshi Devi, lodged a complaint naming 17 people from the Dalit community and 250 unidentified people.

Those named include the bride's brothers, police said.

In another complaint, the bride's brother Dilip named 24 people, besides 20 unidentified people.