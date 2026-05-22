Allahabad HC seeks arms licence details of 19 influential holders with criminal cases

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish details of arms licences issued to 19 influential individuals, including former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Singh.

All of them reportedly hold arms licences and have two or more criminal cases registered against them.

The High Court observed that a culture promoting the display of guns and intimidation could not be considered conducive to a peaceful and law-abiding society.

The court said the true purpose of self-defence is to save lives and maintain order, not to foster an environment of dominance and fear.

“Equity is one of the fundamental and foundational principles of the rule of law. To ensure good governance and maintain public confidence, the state must not only observe fairness and non-discrimination in policy, but such principles must also be reflected in day-to-day administration,” the court observed.

In its order dated May 20, the court also sought details of other influential persons, including Sushil Singh, Vineet Singh, Ajay Marhad, Sujit Singh Belwa, Upendra Singh Guddu, Pappu Bhaukali, Indradev Singh, Sunil Yadav, Farar Azeem, Badshah Singh, Sangram Singh, Sullu Singh, Chulbul Singh, Sunny Singh, Chhunnu Singh and Uday Bhan Singh.

A bench comprising Justice Vinod Diwakar was hearing a writ petition filed by Jai Shankar alias Bairister, a jeweller whose application for an arms licence was rejected by the Bhadohi district magistrate after an unexplained delay of nearly four years.

Seeking compliance with its previous orders, the court sought information from a Home Secretary-level officer and emphasised collective as well as individual accountability. It directed the authorities concerned to provide zone-wise details, including correct addresses and facts relating to licence holders. The next hearing has been scheduled for May 26, and a compliance report has been sought.

The court observed that, prima facie, weapons were being used as tools to display power and create an illusion of security, which often disturbed social harmony.

“It has also been pointed out that the local police authorities have failed to furnish details of certain influential individuals wielding substantial social and political influence, and that relevant particulars concerning such persons have been concealed. To bring clarity and remove ambiguity, and without commenting upon the credentials or political and social activities of any individual, this court deems it appropriate to seek information in respect of the following persons as well,” the court said.

During the proceedings, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) filed an affidavit disclosing that 10,08,953 arms licences have been granted in the state so far. It further stated that 23,407 applications under different categories are pending consideration. In addition, 1,738 appeals against orders passed by district magistrates are pending before the commissioners concerned.

According to the affidavit, 20,960 families possess more than one arms licence. In 6,062 cases, arms licences have been granted to persons with criminal histories involving two or more criminal cases.

The court further directed that the affidavit should disclose particulars of pending criminal cases against such licence holders, along with details of their family members holding arms licences, if any.

On March 11, the court had granted a week to the Uttar Pradesh government to revisit its policy relating to the grant and review of arms licences, particularly in respect of persons with criminal antecedents.

The court had also directed the state government to furnish district-wise, police station-wise and name-wise details of arms licence holders against whom two or more criminal cases have been registered.