Speculation rises over early UP Assembly polls ahead of Census 2027, political circles say

LUCKNOW: With Assembly elections in five states just over, speculation is rife in Uttar Pradesh political circles over the possibility of early Assembly polls by a few weeks.

Elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year as the incumbent government was sworn in during March 2022.

However, since the 18th Assembly held its first sitting on May 23, 2022, after Yogi Adityanath assumed office for a second term, the five-year tenure of the House will end on May 22, 2027.

According to political buzz, if advanced by a few weeks, the Assembly elections could conclude by the end of January 2027 instead of March. Along with Uttar Pradesh, elections are also due in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Sources said one possible reason being discussed for advancing the polls is that the second phase of Census 2027 is scheduled for February 2027. The same administrative machinery is generally deployed for both Assembly elections and Census operations. However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter.

According to sources, the elections could be held between December 2026 and January 2027 instead of the usual February-March schedule.

The elections to Uttar Pradesh’s outgoing 18th Assembly were held in February-March 2022. Polls to the 16th and 17th Assemblies were also conducted during February-March in 2012 and 2017 respectively.