Doctor held for raping 20-year-old patient inside operation theatre in private hospital in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A 30-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman inside the operation theatre of a private hospital in Lucknow.

The health department sealed the hospital and initiated proceedings for the suspension of the doctor’s licence following the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health and medical care.

The incident came to light from a private hospital in the Indaurabagh area of Bakshi-ka-Talab on the outskirts of Lucknow, where the patient was admitted for treatment of epileptic seizures.

Police said the accused allegedly raped the student after administering a sedative injection inside the operating theatre on May 21.

According to the survivor’s father, his daughter was admitted to the hospital on May 19 for treatment of recurring epilepsy-related complications.