Power cuts spark political heat in UP as BJP MLAs join opposition in flagging crisis

LUCKNOW: In an election year, the mounting power cuts across Uttar Pradesh have triggered sharp reactions, with both the ruling BJP and opposition lawmakers shooting off letters and social media post to petition state Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma over the worsening power crisis during peak summer.

Calling the issue “extremely sensitive and urgent, BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar, Prateek Bhushan Singh, wrote a strongly worded letter to state power minister on Friday describing a “serious electricity crisis” in Gonda district and his assembly constituency.

In his letter, Singh said repeated outages amid intense heat had pushed residents into severe distress and disrupted normal life, workplaces and business activity.

He acknowledged technical challenges such as overloaded transformers, snapped wires due to storms and infrastructure stress caused by rising demand, but said public anger was growing because of prolonged and irregular supply failures.

Prateek Singh, son of former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, urged the minister to ensure an emergency mechanism for uninterrupted power supply, particularly during night hours, and sought immediate intervention for a permanent solution.

Similarly, Biswa BJP MLA Nirmal Verma also wrote to the energy minister, saying both urban and rural areas of his constituency in Sitapur district had been facing continuous scheduled power cuts for several days. He warned that the outages had severely affected trade, agriculture and daily life and urged officials to restore normal supply at the earliest.