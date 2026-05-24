Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing in UP’s Aligarh; pilot, instructor safe

A two-seater trainer aircraft of a private flying club made an emergency landing in an agricultural field here after it developed a technical snag during a training sortie on Sunday, officials said.

An instructor and a trainee pilot of the Pioneer Flying Club managed to disembark safely from the aircraft, the officials said.

The aircraft landed safely in a field in Changeyri village under the Harduaganj police station area around 9.30 am.

The aircraft did not suffer any major damage, they said.

City Magistrate Atul Gupta told reporters that airport authorities received information about the emergency landing shortly after the incident.

The instructor pilot, Asad, and the trainee pilot, Krunal Kasana, disembarked safely from the aircraft and did not suffer any injuries.

The two were later taken to the district hospital in Aligarh for a routine medical examination, Gupta said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has ordered a probe into the incident, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)