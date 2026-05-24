Woman gang-raped, held captive for three days in Lucknow; acquaintance among accused

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and confined for three days in Lucknow, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City Police Station based on a zero FIR transferred from Delhi Police.

According to police, the zero FIR was received from the Anand Vihar Government Railway Police Station on May 22 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The complainant alleged that two men, identified as Shivam Yadav and Sunny Yadav, both residents of Jaunpur district, along with an unidentified accomplice, raped her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in Lucknow Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar said.

Police said a preliminary inquiry indicated that the alleged incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sushant Golf City Police Station, following which an FIR was formally registered and an investigation launched.

"Four police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, while evidence collection and other legal formalities are underway," the officer said.

The woman, also from Jaunpur district, told police she had left for Delhi on May 15 after spending time in her hometown and was travelling on the Suheldev Express.

According to her complaint, she contacted an acquaintance, Shivam Yadav, on WhatsApp during the journey. When she arrived at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Shivam allegedly met her and persuaded her to accompany him to a rented accommodation in the Sushant Golf City area.

The complainant alleged that another man, identified as Sunny Yadav, was also present when they met at the station. The three allegedly travelled together by cab to the rented room.

She alleged that after consuming coffee there, she began feeling dizzy and drowsy, after which Shivam allegedly raped her. The woman further alleged that Sunny Yadav raped her the following day after Shivam briefly left the room.

According to her statement to police, another unidentified man joined the two accused on May 17 and allegedly gang-raped her.

She alleged that after her condition deteriorated, the accused took her to Charbagh railway station, arranged a sleeper-class ticket on the Suheldev Express and sent her to Delhi.

While on the train, she informed her father about the incident over the phone, prompting her family to contact the railway helpline for assistance.

Police said the Government Railway Police coordinated with authorities in Delhi, where the woman’s statement was recorded and a zero FIR registered before the case was transferred to Lucknow for further investigation.

Officials said the complainant and the main accused had reportedly known each other for four to five years and were believed to be distant relatives.

(With inputs from PTI)