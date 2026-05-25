16-year-old falls to death after zipline cable snaps at Agra amusement facility

A 16-year-old boy was killed when a zipline cable snapped, causing him to fall nearly 45 feet, at an amusement facility in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday evening.

The tragic incident happened when the boy went on an outing at the recreational site with his family.

Kunal Agrawal, son of Firozabad-based bangle trader Pankaj Agrawal, was on the zipline ride when the cable allegedly snapped midway, causing him to fall to the ground from a considerable height, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Himanshu Gaurav said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The teenager was taken to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.