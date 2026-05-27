CBN's UP unit seizes 8,800 NRx tablets, Codeine syrup near Sonipat; one arrested

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized 8,800 NRx tablets and 1,269 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup and arrested one person during an anti-narcotics operation near Haryana’s Sonipat, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Narcotics Commissioner (Uttar Pradesh Unit) Praveen Bali told PTI that the operation was conducted on Tuesday jointly by officers of the Bareilly Division of the UP unit of the CBN and the Delhi Cell of CBN Headquarters, Gwalior, under the Centre’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the CBN team intercepted a car on the Meerut-Kharkhoda highway near Sonipat and apprehended a person allegedly transporting narcotic prescription medicines without valid documentation, Bali said.

During the search, officials recovered 2,600 tablets of Clonazepam weighing around 0.599 kg, 6,200 tablets of Tramadol weighing about 1.891 kg, and 1,269 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup from the vehicle, he said.

The accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized, Bali added.

He said further investigation was underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband and identify others linked to the alleged illegal prescription drug trafficking network.

Bali said the Uttar Pradesh unit of the CBN had carried out six successful seizures so far this year and arrested eight accused in connection with narcotics trafficking cases.

(With inputs from PTI)