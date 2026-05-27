'Cockroach Party' holding mirror to society, stand by it: Vaishnav Kinnar Akhada head

MATHURA: Vaishnav Kinnar Akhada head Himangi Sakhi has voiced her support for the 'Cockroach Party’, saying the online collective is holding up a mirror to the nation.

Sakhi, who was in Vrindavan for Purushottam Maas on Tuesday and sought her blessings at the Banke Bihari temple, said that one should not be afraid to expose corruption.

"The Cockroach Janata Party was created by the country's youth. Its objective is to expose the filth that has spread in the name of corruption. If it is holding up a mirror, why should anyone fear a mirror? Fear grips only those who are thieves themselves. Those who are righteous have nothing to fear,” Sakhi told reporters.

“I myself stand with the Cockroach Party. As the Kinnar Jagadguru Shankaracharya, I, Himangi Sakhi, extend my full support to the Cockroach Janata Party. This party has achieved global recognition within a very short span of time,” she added.

The satirical platform surfaced after a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing on the “senior” designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through “fake and bogus degrees”, were misquoted.

The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party was withheld in India on May 21.

What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary on issues such as unemployment, exam-paper leaks and education.