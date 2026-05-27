Father, two brothers detained for honour killing of 18-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a man and his two sons for allegedly strangling his 18-year-old daughter to death over suspicion that she was talking to her boyfriend on the phone, officials said.

The incident took place in Barser village under Sirauli police station limits on Monday night, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said police were alerted on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious death, following which local police and senior officers visited the spot. "The post-mortem examination confirmed 'throttling' as the cause of death," Verma said.

She said a case had been registered against the girl’s father, Mahendra Kashyap, and her two brothers, Akash and Aman, on a complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle.

"All three accused are in police custody. Evidence is being collected, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer said.

Police said villagers had reported that the girl, Kranti, was seen speaking on the phone on Monday evening, after which she was confronted by family members later that night.

During the confrontation, she was allegedly assaulted before being strangled, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the family told neighbours she had died due to vomiting and diarrhoea. However, a villager raised suspicion and informed police, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said injury marks were found on her neck and hands. After the cremation on Tuesday night, the father and two sons were taken into custody for questioning.

(With inputs from PTI)