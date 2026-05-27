UP ATS, STF bust suspected ISI-linked sleeper cell in Saharanpur; four arrested

LUCKNOW: In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a suspected sleeper cell allegedly operating at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Four suspects were arrested during the operation in Saharanpur, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the accused were identified as Mehkar, a resident of Saharanpur; Gagandeep and Buri Singh, both residents of Muzaffarnagar; Shahrukh of Saharanpur; and Musharraf of Haridwar in neighbouring Uttarakhand. Officials said those arrested were allegedly part of a network involved in the attempted recruitment and radicalisation of Indian youth through social media platforms and online communication channels.

Investigators alleged that Pakistani handlers Shahzad Bhatti and an associate identified as Abid Jat were operating at the behest of the ISI and using social media platforms to lure Indian youths with promises of financial gains. Authorities claimed the network was systematically attempting to create sleeper cells and motivate recruits to participate in terror-linked and destructive activities inside the country.

Sources said the ATS and STF launched a coordinated operation across the state after identifying suspicious individuals and monitoring their activities. During the probe, ATS teams gathered intelligence inputs and initiated action based on the findings.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they were allegedly in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media applications and video-calling platforms. Investigators said the suspects were instructed to gather information related to sensitive installations, hospitals and other potential targets. They were also allegedly tasked with expanding the network by recruiting additional youths and encouraging them to engage in anti-national activities.

Police sources added that in March 2026, Mehkar and Gagandeep had allegedly held a meeting in Noida to discuss plans related to carrying out a major incident. During the meeting, discussions reportedly took place regarding financial arrangements and procurement of weapons.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the operation reflected the state’s proactive strategy against terror-linked networks and anti-national elements.