Gujarat model has blown out, sparks flying from forcibly connected wires: Akhilesh on UP power situation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the power situation in the state, alleging that the much-publicised “Gujarat model” had failed amid electricity-related problems during the ongoing summer season.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “In UP, the transformer of the ‘Gujarat model’ has blown out. Sparks are flying from forcibly connected wires. Electricity metres are running even without power supply and the public is running after BJP leaders.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also took a swipe at the BJP leadership, saying, “The trainers of big leaders themselves have failed, so what can be expected from their disciples?”

Claiming that people were questioning the BJP’s handling of crises, Yadav added, “The public is asking why BJP leaders raise their hands in surrender whenever a problem arises.”

Yadav also shared a news report on the alleged “failure” of Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Sharma, a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer, in managing the power situation in the state.